Real Madrid Players 2024/25: Full Squad List & Transfers
Since its inception in 1902, Real Madrid has established a remarkable legacy of success, breaking records such as winning 36 La Liga titles and 15 UEFA Champions League trophies. The club has also managed to attract a wealth of stars over the years, including football legends Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane.
Currently, Los Blancos' 2024/25 squad, which is managed by Carlo Ancelotti, is full of elite talent, each aiming to etch their names into the club's history books alongside legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano.
Those players are also looking to add more silverware to the club's enormous trophy cabinet. La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup are all still up for grabs. The team has already won the UEFA Super Cup.
Here's a rundown of Real Madrid's squad for this current campaign.
Real Madrid Squad for the 2024/25 Season
Real Madrid Goalkeepers
Andriy Lunin
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid Defenders
Antonio Rudiger
Dani Carvajal
David Alaba
Eder Militao
Ferland Mendy
Fran Garcia
Jesus Vallejo
Lucas Vazquez
Real Madrid Midfielders
Arda Guler
Aurelien Tchouameni
Dani Ceballos
Eduardo Camavinga
Federico Valverde
Jude Bellingham
Luka Modric
Real Madrid Attackers
Brahim Diaz
Endrick
Kylian Mbappe
Rodrygo
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid 2024/25 Summer Transfer Window
In June, Real Madrid announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Following the expiration of his contract with PSG, the French international signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos.
Elsewhere, Endrick officially joined the club from Palmeiras. The Brazilian had a pre-contract agreement in place for when he turned 18.
Meanwhile, four players departed Real Madrid over the summer. Toni Kroos retired from the game, Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to Chelsea following his loan spell, Nacho joined Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, and Joselu transferred to Qatari side Al-Gharafa.
Transfers In
Transfers Out
Kylian Mbappe
Toni Kroos (retired)
Endrick
Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan ended)
Nacho (Al-Qadsiah)
Joselu (Al-Gharafa)
Real Madrid Contract Extensions
In addition to the club's transfer business, Real Madrid also signed four key players to new contracts. Veterans Luka Modric and Lucas Valquez inked one-year extensions, while Dani Carvajal extended his deal until the summer of 2026.
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin also put pen to paper on a contract, with Los Blancos tying the goalkeeper down until 2030. The 25-year-old joined the club from Zorya Luhansk in June 2018.
