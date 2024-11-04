Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Players 2024/25: Full Squad List & Transfers

The 2024/25 Los Blancos squad features stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Since its inception in 1902, Real Madrid has established a remarkable legacy of success, breaking records such as winning 36 La Liga titles and 15 UEFA Champions League trophies. The club has also managed to attract a wealth of stars over the years, including football legends Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane.

Currently, Los Blancos' 2024/25 squad, which is managed by Carlo Ancelotti, is full of elite talent, each aiming to etch their names into the club's history books alongside legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Those players are also looking to add more silverware to the club's enormous trophy cabinet. La Liga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup are all still up for grabs. The team has already won the UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid's starting 11 against Atalanta in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup
Here's a rundown of Real Madrid's squad for this current campaign.

Real Madrid Squad for the 2024/25 Season

  1. Real Madrid Goalkeepers
  2. Real Madrid Defenders
  3. Real Madrid Midfielders
  4. Real Madrid Attackers
  5. Real Madrid 2024/25 Summer Transfer Window
  6. Real Madrid Contract Extensions

Real Madrid Goalkeepers

Andriy Lunin

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid Defenders

Antonio Rudiger

Dani Carvajal

David Alaba

Eder Militao

Ferland Mendy

Fran Garcia

Jesus Vallejo

Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid Midfielders

Arda Guler

Aurelien Tchouameni

Dani Ceballos

Eduardo Camavinga

Federico Valverde

Jude Bellingham

Luka Modric

Real Madrid Attackers

Brahim Diaz

Endrick

Kylian Mbappe

Rodrygo

Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid 2024/25 Summer Transfer Window

In June, Real Madrid announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Following the expiration of his contract with PSG, the French international signed a five-year deal with Los Blancos.

Elsewhere, Endrick officially joined the club from Palmeiras. The Brazilian had a pre-contract agreement in place for when he turned 18.

Kylian Mbappe
Meanwhile, four players departed Real Madrid over the summer. Toni Kroos retired from the game, Kepa Arrizabalaga returned to Chelsea following his loan spell, Nacho joined Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia, and Joselu transferred to Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

Transfers In

Transfers Out

Kylian Mbappe

Toni Kroos (retired)

Endrick

Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan ended)

Nacho (Al-Qadsiah)

Joselu (Al-Gharafa)

Real Madrid Contract Extensions

In addition to the club's transfer business, Real Madrid also signed four key players to new contracts. Veterans Luka Modric and Lucas Valquez inked one-year extensions, while Dani Carvajal extended his deal until the summer of 2026.

Luka Modric
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin also put pen to paper on a contract, with Los Blancos tying the goalkeeper down until 2030. The 25-year-old joined the club from Zorya Luhansk in June 2018.

