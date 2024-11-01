Real Madrid's Top 10 Goalscorers Of All Time
Real Madrid are one of the most successful clubs in the history of European and world football. A record 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, Los Blancos have had some of the best players in the world in their ranks throughout the years. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo Di Stefano, Karim Benzema, and more have donned the prestigious club's jersey.
In this list, we rank the top 10 goalscorers in Real Madrid's illustrious history. Read on to learn more.
10. Emilio Butragueno - 171 Goals
Spanish centre-forward Emilio Butragueno played for Real Madrid between 1983 and 1995. He scored 171 goals in 463 appearances for the La Liga giants. Butragueno is the tenth highest goalscorer in Los Blancos history.
9. Pirri - 172 Goals
Spanish footballer Pirri, aka Jose Martinez Sanchez, wore the all-whites of Real Madrid between 1964 and 1980. He scored 172 goals in 561 appearances for Los Blancos.
8. Gento - 182 Goals
Paco Gento, more commonly known as Gento, played for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1971. He made 600 appearances for the club, scoring 182 goals.
7. Hugo Sanchez - 208 Goals
Mexican legend Hugo Sanchez is one of the best forwards to ever grace the beautiful game. He joined Real Madrid in 1985 from Atletico Madrid. Before leaving in 1991, Sanchez scored 208 goals in 279 appearances for Los Merengues.
6. Ferenc Puskas - 242 Goals
Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas is one of the most iconic names in the history of football. He joined Real Madrid at an age of 31 in 1958. Puskas scored 242 goals in 262 appearances in a career that spanned until 1967.
5. Carlos Santillana - 290 Goals
Carlos Santillana played for Los Merengues between 1971 and 1988. The Spaniard scored 290 goals in 645 appearances. He won 16 trophies with the Madrid giants in a glittering spell.
4. Alfredo Di Stefano - 308 Goals
Alfredo Di Stefano is one of the most prominent legends in Real Madrid's history. He made 398 appearances for the club between 1953 and 1964, scoring 308 goals. Di Stefano won two Ballon d'Ors during his time as a Los Blancos player.
3. Raul Gonzalez - 323 Goals
Spain and Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez was Los Blancos' poster boy for the majority of his career. He made 741 appearances for the club between 1994 and 2010, scoring a massive 323 goals. A long-time Real Madrid captain, Raul's record seemed impossible to break before Ronaldo showed his superhuman abilities.
2. Karim Benzema - 354 Goals
Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid in the same transfer window as Cristiano Ronaldo. While most of his career in the Spanish capital was arguably overshadowed by the talismanic Portuguese forward's presence, Benzema became the main protagonist in the attack after Ronaldo's 2018 departure to Juventus. He left the club in 2023, completing a surprise move to SPL giants Al-Ittihad. Benzema racked up an extraordinary 354 goals in 648 appearances for Los Merengues.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 450 Goals
While there have been many legends in Real Madrid's history, few, if any can match what Cristiano Ronaldo was able to achieve. The Portuguese superstar joined the club in 2009 and left in 2018, bagging 450 goals in only 438 appearances. His goal ratio remained higher than one per game for the majority of his career. It's a record that surely won't be broken.
