Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Super Cup Final Date, Start Time, How To Watch & Live Stream, Team News
It's El Clasico time again. Bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will renew their rivalry on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Los Blancos advanced to the final after defeating Mallorca 3-0 on Thursday, while Hansi Flick's team secured their spot by overcoming Athletic Club 2-0 on Wednesday.
Sunday's game will be the third successive Spanish Super Cup final between the two clubs. Last year's final saw Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In that match, Vinicius Jr netted a brace in the opening 10 minutes before Robert Lewandowski found the net for Barcelona in the 33rd minute. Six minutes later, Vinicius completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot. Rodrygo wrapped up the victory for Los Blancos in the second half.
The latest encounter between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 26, 2024, in La Liga resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Catalan side at the Santiago Bernabeu. Before that game, Los Blancos had won four successive competitive matches against Barca.
Last five El Clasico matches
Date
Result
October 26, 2024
Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)
April 21, 2024
Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga)
January 14, 2024
Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)
October 28, 2023
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)
April 5, 2023
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)
Heading into the final, Barcelona holds the record for the most Spanish Super Cup triumphs, having won the competition 14 times. Real Madrid is close behind with 13 wins.
A victory for Los Blancos on Sunday would see them draw level with Barcelona for the most Spanish Super Cup trophies. As always with the El Clasico, the stakes are extremely high.
Real Madrid Team News vs Barcelona
Long-term absentees Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will be missing for Real Madrid. Jesus Vallejo will also miss out due to injury.
Luka Modric missed Thursday's game against Mallorca due to a viral illness. It's unclear if he will be ready in time for the final. Aurelien Tchouameni will also need to be assessed after suffering a head injury in the Mallorca match.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona date
Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025
Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Start time
Time: 2 p.m. EST, 11 a.m. PST, 10 p.m. local time.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final will start at 2 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final
United States: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
United Kingdom: TBA
