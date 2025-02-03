Al-Ahli Manager Praises Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Amid Transfer Links
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is one of the best players in world football. The dazzling Brazilian won the FIFA The Best Award in 2024 and finished second in the Ballon d'Or rankings.
He is a shining star for Los Blancos and has been putting in spectacular displays in recent seasons. This season, he has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 27 appearances across competitions.
Vinicius, though, has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli reportedly interested in the forward. The SPL side's coach, Matthias Jaissle, has spoken highly about the superstar forward.
He told AS:
I don’t comment on rumours [linking Vinicius to a transfer], but as a coach you want to have the best. He is obviously one of the best players in the world right now. He’s a huge threat to any defence. As a coach, you like to have the best players in your team.- Matthias Jaissle
Vinicius Jr has a contract with Real Madrid until the end of the 2026-27 season and the Brazilian superstar has an estimated market value of $200 million.
Saudi Pro League clubs have the financial backing to pull off such a move. Vinicius, though, is only 24 and whether he intends to leave Real Madrid could be the deciding factor.
Al Ahli have superstar forwards like Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and more in their ranks and the SPL side are dreaming higher with Vinicius Jr as a target.
