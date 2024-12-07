American Wonderkid Wanted By Real Madrid Is Set To Train With Manchester United
American wonderkid Nimfasha Berchimas, a target for Real Madrid, is set to train with Manchester United.
Berchimas, a 16-year-old forward, plays for MLS club Charlotte FC and is considered one of the best emerging talents in US Soccer. The Boot Room reports that he is now set to train with the Red Devils. The youngster previously trained with Bayern Munich in 2022.
The aforementioned source mentions that apart from Real Madrid and Manchester United, Chelsea, Broussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, and more are interested in Berchimas. However, the starlet is reportedly not ready to pledge his future to any club yet. United, considered one of the best breeding grounds for young talents, are reportedly interested in signing the player.
Berchimas has already made his senior debut for Charlotte FC. He has also represented the USMNT's youth sides in various age groups up to the under-20. Real Madrid's interest could a significant factor in Berchimas' future.
Los Blancos have nurtured some of the best young talents in world football to world class superstars in recent years. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo are two prime examples of the same. The La Liga giants have players like Endrick, Arda Guler, and more in their ranks, who are among the hottest prospects in football. Berchimas could soon be a valuable addition to Los Merengues' ranks.
Berchimas, though, can't move to European football before the 2026 summer. This is because of his age, as he will be turning 18 in February 2026. The Burundi-born forward flourishes on the physical side and also has quick feet, making him a formidable dribbler.
