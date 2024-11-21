Arsenal Make Approach For "Unhappy" Real Madrid Youngster Arda Guler
English Premier League club Arsenal has approached Real Madrid about signing Arda Guler on loan, according to Sport.
The 19-year-old, who signed for Los Blancos from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, is reportedly unhappy with his current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. It's said that the Turkish star wants to play more regularly for Carlo Ancelotti's team.
Given Guler's situation, Arsenal has contacted the youngster's representatives to see if he would be interested in moving to the Emirates Stadium.
The former Premier League champions reportedly see parallels with Martin Odegaard, who also struggled for game time at Real Madrid before they convinced him to move to London on a loan deal.
Arsenal eventually signed Odegaard on a permanent deal.
Since joining Real Madrid, Guler's game time has been limited. This season, the emerging talent has played in 12 games across all competitions for Los Blancos, with most of those appearances coming off the substitutes' bench.
Meanwhile, at the international level, Guler has been regularly playing for Turkey in their UEFA Nations League qualifiers.
Guler began his career at Genclerbirligi before joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce. He made 51 appearances for the 19-time Super Lig winners, scoring nine times. In July 2023, Guler signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid.
During his first season with Los Blancos, Guler made 12 appearances across all competitions and scored six goals.
His reputation soared during UEFA Euro 2024 when he became the first teenager to score on his Euros debut since Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004. He also provided an assist in the round of 16 as Turkey advanced to the quarter-finals.
