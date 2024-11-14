Aymeric Laporte Addresses Real Madrid Interest Rumors
Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed that he is willing to speak with Real Madrid about a possible move to the club.
During an interview with El Larguero ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League games, the former Manchester City player addressed the recent rumors linking him with a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I would obviously listen to a call from Real Madrid. You don't ignore clubs like that."- Aymeric Laporte
He also told the Spanish sports show that it felt good to see himself being linked with such a move. However, the current Al-Nassr star admitted that he's "not really up to date" regarding any potential offers.
Recent reports suggest that Laporte has already signed an agreement with Real Madrid and is set to make the switch during the January transfer window. Al-Nassr, the club where Los Blancos legend Cristiano Ronaldo also plays, is said to be seeking at least $16 million for the 30-year-old.
However, El Larguero debunked that rumor, claiming that the Saudi Arabian side has no intention of selling one of its best players.
Laporte started his career with Athletic Bilbao. After spending a year with Bilbao's feeder club, Basconia, the defender broke into the La Liga side's B team. After just eight appearances, he was promoted to Bilbao's first team by then-manager Marcelo Bielsa.
He eventually established himself as a regular starter for Bilbao and won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. His impressive performances then secured him a move to Manchester City in 2018.
During his time in Manchester, Laporte won several trophies, including the EPL five times and the UEFA Champions League. However, following a lack of game time during the 2022/23 season, Laporte opted to leave Manchester City and sign for Al-Nassr.
Internationally, Laporte initially represented France at various youth levels before being granted Spanish nationality in 2021, which allowed him to change his association to Spain. Since then, he has won the UEFA Nations League (2022-23) and the UEFA European Championship (2024).
Recommended
Real Madrid Fans Outraged By Viral Image of Kylian Mbappe [Photo]
Young Real Madrid Star Forced To Retire Early Due To Injury