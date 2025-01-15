Bayern Munich Midfielder Eyes Real Madrid Over Barcelona As Potential Next Club
According to German outlet BILD, Joshua Kimmich eyes Real Madrid over Barcelona as a more likely next destination for him.
Kimmich has been a pillar for the Bavarians for well over a decade. The 29-year-old has been at the club since 2015 and has so far made 415 appearances for them, scoring 43 goals and providing 110 assists.
He is one of the best players in the world in his position. Kimmich's contract with Bayern, though, is set to run out at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Bayern representatives are reportedly frustrated with contract negotiations and Kimmich could leave for free in the summer. He has previously been heavily linked with Barcelona and Hansi Flick's presence at the Catalan club added fuel to fire. Flick and Kimmich have previously worked together at Bayern Munich and Germany.
As per the aforementioned source, Kimmich views Real Madrid as a more possible destination for him than Barcelona. Clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also been listed as interested parties for the midfielder.
Los Blancos have been linked with making a move for a central midfielder since Toni Kroos' departure. Players like Martin Zubimendi and Rodri have emerged as options.
Kimmich could be a fantastic addition to the team and the German can play across multiple positions.
Former Bayern chief Oliver Kahn, meanwhile, has claimed that the Bavarians should set a deadline for Kimmich to sign a new deal. He told BILD:
Joshua is in the last year of his contract and a free agent at the end of the season. That means he can keep all his options open when it comes to his future. If Kimmich doesn't make a decision soon, the club has to be ready to show strength at some point and set a deadline. If this deadline is exceeded, the offer can be withdrawn and they can look for someone else or rely on the players in the current squad- Oliver Kahn
