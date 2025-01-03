How Lucrative Is Real Madrid's Reported Contract Offer For Trent Alexander-Arnold?
Speculation continues about Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Real Madrid. Now, a new report has surfaced regarding the salary the England international could earn at The Bernabeu.
The 26-year-old, whose Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season, can now enter talks with Los Blancos and agree terms before being unveiled in the summer. Those talks have reportedly happened, with Alexander-Arnold close to signing.
And according to The Sun, Alexander-Arnold is set for a significant financial windfall if he puts pen to paper.
Real Madrid will reportedly pay Alexander-Arnold a $124 million signing-on fee, which would be spread over the course of his agreed contract. This is similar to Kylian Mbappe's deal with Los Blancos, which includes a $159 million signing-on fee.
Los Blancos will also substantially increase the right-back's current $223,000-a-week salary at Anfield. This, along with his signing fee, would make Alexander-Arnold one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world.
Although Real Madrid can sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, the club has reportedly made a bid for the player. Los Blancos currently lacks options at right-back, and Alexander-Arnold would fit seamlessly into the team.
However, Liverpool is said to have rejected an approach from the Spanish giants. It's unclear if Real Madrid will make another bid during the January transfer window.
Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot revealed in his latest press conference that Alexander-Arnold is "fully committed" to the club and will play against Manchester United on Sunday.
