Manchester United Could Offload World Cup Winner if Real Madrid Step Up Interest [Report]
According to talkSPORT, Manchester United are open to selling Lisandro Martinez if Real Madrid step up their interest.
Los Blancos have been suffering from a defensive injury crisis and are expected to bolster their backline in the near future. Lisandro Martinez has emerged as a target for the Madrid giants.
Martinez is considered a fan favorite at Manchester United and is a pillar at the defense. However, United could sanction his sale for the right price. The Red Devils are struggling with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). As a result, several stars, including Marcus Rashford and Martinez, have been linked with summer exits.
Martinez is a key player for Ruben Amorim's team. The Argentine joined the club from Ajax in 2022 and has so far made 78 appearances for them. This season, he has played 19 matches, helping United keep six clean sheets.
The 26-year-old also played a crucial role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and has so far made 26 appearances for La Albiceleste. Martinez has a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season with United. He has an estimated market value of 50 million Euros.
Apart from Martinez, players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Pedro Porro have also been linked to Real Madrid. Another Manchester United star, Diogo Dalot, has emerged as a rumored option for Los Blancos.
Real Madrid have suffered heavily from defensive injuries this season as players like David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal are struggling from fitness issues.
