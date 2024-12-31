Michael Owen Shares Take On Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid Saga
Michael Owen believes Real Madrid will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool as they have made their intentions clear.
Alexander-Arnold, 26, is leading every transfer rumor mill at the moment. Los Blancos hold a long-term interest in the full-back.
They reportedly had a January bid turned down by the Reds. Alexander-Arnold's current contract with Liverpool, though, is set to expire in the summer.
Real Madrid are looking to wrap up the England international's signature on a free transfer. Owen reckons it's only a matter of time before that happens. Writing on his X (formerly Twitter), Owen claimed:
The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them. If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.- Michael Owen
Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's best players over the past few years. He has won several titles, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.
In 333 appearances, he has scored 20 goals and provided 85 assists for the Merseysiders. However, his contract is set to expire in the summer.
Los Blancos, meanwhile, are looking to add a new right-back. Dani Carvajal, who is ruled out for the season with an injury, is 32.
The lack of alternatives has forced Carlo Ancelotti to put Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde as the right-back.
Signing a world-class player like Alexander-Arnold could provided Los Blancos the long-term solution they have been searching for.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Transfer News: Alexander Isak, Nico Paz, Alexis Mac Allister & More - December 31, 2024
Real Madrid Considering New Multi-Year Contract For 31-Year-Old Defender
Real Madrid To Reportedly Part Ways With Andriy Lunin Despite Recent Extension