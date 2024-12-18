Real Madrid and Barcelona Prepare For Tussle To Sign Manchester City's Erling Haaland
Real Madrid has reportedly been monitoring Manchester City's Erling Haaland recently, with his release clause set to activate next summer. However, it appears that Los Blancos' biggest rivals are now interested in the Norway international.
According to Jota Jordi on El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona is keen on exploring the option of bringing Haaland to Camp Nou next year. He is believed to be Barcelona president Joan Laporta's "dream target."
Barcelona believes Haaland could support the veteran Robert Lewandowski during the hectic season. However, the club's financial situation may make it challenging to find the required funds to make such a high-profile signing.
That may give Real Madrid an advantage in the transfer battle, but it remains to be seen where the 24-year-old would fit in. As it stands, Los Blancos has an array of forward options, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.
Haaland began his career with Bryne in Norway. He later moved to Molde before securing a move to Red Bull Salzburg. While playing in Austria, Haaland netted 29 times in 27 games in all competitions.
Haaland's goalscoring form caught the attention of many elite European clubs, but Borussia Dortmund ultimately signed him. He spent two and a half seasons in Germany, scoring 86 goals in his 89 appearances.
In 2022, he moved to Manchester City in the English Premier League. He has become a huge hit at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 108 times in 121 games across all competitions.
Recommended
Transfer News & Rumors: Alphonso Davies, Dominik Szoboszlai, Vitor Reis and More - December 18, 2024
Real Madrid Dominate The Best FIFA Men's 11 Team