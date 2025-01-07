Real Madrid And Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Young Lens Center-Back
Real Madrid is the latest team to be linked with one of the most exciting prospects in French Ligue 1 in recent days. Lens center-back Abdukodir Khusanov is attracting attention from some of the top clubs in Europe after his performances this season.
Several journalists and websites, including AS, have reported that Real Madrid has joined others in monitoring the Uzbekistan international.
After starting on the bench, Khusanov has played the full 90 minutes in every game despite missing three due to suspension. In his 11 starts in Ligue 1, he has helped Lens keep five clean sheets.
Premier League Clubs Also Interested in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City and Tottenham are other teams linked with a move for the Lens defender alongside Real Madrid.
Despite being just 20, Abdukodir Khusanov already has 18 caps for Uzbekistan. However, he is still raw and has a lot to learn. He does have some Champions League experience from the 2023-24 competition, which is a bonus.
If Real Madrid were to sign Khusanov, it would not be surprising to see him return to Lens on a season-long loan. He could also be loaned out to a La Liga team if they choose.
The latest Real Madrid transfer news
Real Madrid Transfer News: Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, Aurelien Tchouameni & More - January 6, 2025
Liverpool Captain Virgil Van Dijk Confident Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Unaffected By Real Madrid Rumors
Liverpool Great Suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold's Camp Encouraged Real Madrid Bid, Calls Los Blancos 'Bullies'
Toni Kroos Believes Current German International Would Be A Great Signing By Real Madrid
Real Madrid Transfer News: Ibrahima Konate, Vitor Reis, Alphonso Davies & More - January 4, 2025