Real Madrid Close To Signing 18-Year-Old Defender From La Liga Rivals
Real Madrid is close to signing 18-year-old defender Lamini Fati from La Liga rivals Leganes, according to Relevo.
It's said that upon completing the deal, the left-footed center-half, who currently plays for Leganes' B team, would join Real Madrid's academy setup.
According to Madrid Universal, Fati first caught the eye of Los Blancos during a practice match between Real Madrid Castilla and Leganes B last summer. Fati was reportedly close to joining Valencia at the time but ended up remaining with Leganes.
Much like the first team, Real Madrid's academy has been struggling with injuries and mixed form, and Fati could be a welcome addition for the C team and Castilla.
According to those familiar with Fati, the defender is regarded as an "imposing, physically dominant center-back, strong in duels and very anticipative." He's also described as an "indispensable player" for Leganes' B team.
Meanwhile, a further update by Diario AS has revealed that Real Madrid has reached an agreement with Leganes to sign the defender. The reported fee is around $105,000. The deal is expected to be officially announced in due course.
The January transfer window is set to open again in just over two weeks' time, so Los Blancos could announce Fati's signing soon and officially add him to their ranks at the turn of the new year.
Recommended
Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger's Incredible Reaction To Barcelona's Upset By Leganes In La Liga [Video]
Former Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Pondering Retirement With Ambassador Role Waiting