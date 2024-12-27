Real Madrid Pull Out of Race to Sign Argentine Wonderkid
According to MARCA, Real Madrid have pulled out of the race to sign Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono.
The 17-year-old attacking midfielder plays for Argentine club River Plate and is widely considered as one of the brightest talents in South American football.
Clubs like Barcelona and AC Milan were previously interested in signing Mastantuono. However, a clause in his contract has deterred all the clubs, including Los Blancos.
Mastantuono is close to signing a renewal with River Plate, which would see his release clause rise to 45 million Euros. He is also receiving a pay rise as part of the contract extension.
The new deal is expected to be until 2027. The renewal, though, makes Mastantuono from an affordable prospect to a pricey player.
Despite the player's evident talent, his new release clause has put off potential buyers. The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid are keen to pull out of the race to sign the youngster for the same reason.
Mastantuono is an Argentina youth international and has so far made 41 appearances for River Plate's senior team. He has scored three goals and has provided three assists for the club.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, has brought in some top tier young talents from South American football in recent years. They have signed players like Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and most recently Endrick.
Mastatuono was touted as a future signing for Los Blancos who could be a great addition to the team. The current circumstances, however, suggest that his potential move to the Spanish capital is off.
The latest Real Madrid news
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr & Real Madrid Players Past And Present Celebrate Christmas [Photos]
Real Madrid Make Stance Clear On Signing Virgil Van Dijk [Report]
Real Madrid Star Endrick’s Relative Shot On Christmas Day In Brazil
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr & Real Madrid Players Past And Present Celebrate Christmas [Photos]