Real Madrid Reportedly Identify Two Club Legends As Potential Carlo Ancelotti Emergency Replacements
A report from MARCA claims that Real Madrid have identified Raul and Santiago Solari as Carlo Ancelotti's potential emergency replacements.
Ancelotti took charge of the club for a second time at the start of the 2021-22 season and has since won two UEFA Champions League trophies. He led the team to La Liga and the UCL last season. However, Los Blancos have seen a recent dip in form.
They have suffered two back-to-back devastating home defeats. After a 4-0 loss to Barcelona, the club were beaten 3-1 by AC Milan in the UCL. The recent form has grown clouds over Ancelotti's position as the manager. The aforementioned report claims that the club continue to put their faith on Ancelotti. However, they have two options in mind just in case the poor form continues.
Club legend Raul is one of the options. He has been working with the Castilla team for a while and a step-up as the manager might be on the cards for the legendary striker.
On the other hand, Santiago Solari is another candidate. Solari had a short stint as the interim manager in 2018-19, which ended in a bad way. He is currently the director of football and could be handed another chance to manage the Madrid giants.
What is next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are set to play Osasuna next on Saturday, November 9. The Madrid giants are looking to end their rough patch of form, which saw the team go on a two-game skid. They are currently nine points behind league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. Los Merengues have scored 24 points from their 11 La Liga games so far this campaign.
