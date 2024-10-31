Real Madrid Reportedly Open To Selling Key Midfielder
Real Madrid are reportedly willing to sanction a move for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni amid concerns about his recent performances.
According to Relevo, Real Madrid's hierarchy now favors Eduardo Camavinga over Tchouameni. "Rumblings of discontent" emerged following Tchouameni's performance in Los Blancos' 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in September, per the Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, manager Carlo Ancelotti "retains faith" in the 24-year-old. Real Madrid's coaching team also believes Camavinga "lacks the tactical sense" to anchor the midfield like Tchouameni does when he is on the pitch.
Liverpool could renew interest in Tchouameni
It's no secret that Tchouameni has been on Liverpool's radar for a couple of years now. With this latest development emerging, the Anfield club could now finally land their man after missing out on him to Real Madrid in 2022.
During Liverpool's initial pursuit, it was reported that Jurgen Klopp personally met with Tchouameni to convince him to join the English Premier League side. However, the former Bordeaux youth player opted for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Tchouameni's Real Madrid Career So Far
Real Madrid bought Tchouameni from AS Monaco for a reported fee of $87 million dollars, signing him on a six-year contract. During his first season, the French midfielder made 50 appearances in all competitions and provided four assists.
The following season, Tchouameni made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring three and providing one assist. His performances helped Real Madrid capture the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Spanish Super Cup.
Despite questions about his form, the France international has been a regular starter this campaign, last featuring in Real Madrid's crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Barcelona.
