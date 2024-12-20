Real Madrid Set For January Meeting To Accelerate Deal For Trent Alexander-Arnold [Report]
Real Madrid are set for a January meeting with Trent Alexander-Arnold's agent to accelerate a deal.
Los Blancos are expected to bolster their defense in the coming transfer windows with the team suffering from a defensive injury crisis during the ongoing season.
They are looking to bolster their ranks and Alexander-Arnold has emerged as a top target for the Madrid giants. The Englishman will be out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 season
Liverpool are reportedly keen on extending Alexander-Arnold's contract and The Reds have proposed a 20 million Euros ($21 million) per season contract, spanning over four years, but are yet to receive a response from the player.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have scheduled a meeting with Alexander-Arnold's agent for sealing the transfer. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold can sign a pre-agreement in January.
Real Madrid already picked up Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this past summer. Securing yet another spectacular deal for free would be massive for the club.
Alexander-Arnold has been a staple for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016. He has so far scored 19 goals and provided 84 assists in 330 appearances for the club. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and other titles.
Real Madrid, on the other hand, see a lack of full-back options at the moment. Dani Carvajal is injured and Lucas Vazquez spent a period on the sidelines, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to use Fede Valverde as a right-back.
Alexander-Arnold's potential signing could solve the issue in the coming seasons for the La Liga club.
