Serie A Defender Sam Beukema Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Speculation
Bologna defender Sam Beukema has responded to transfer talk linking him to Real Madrid.
Los Blancos have been suffering from multiple injuries at the back and Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to reinforce their strength in defense in the coming transfer windows. Beukema is one of the players linked with a move to the Spanish capital.
The 26-year-old Dutch defender has shown impressive form for Bologna so far this season, helping the Italian club keep five clean sheets in 19 appearances. Having been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Beukema has shared his take on those speculations.
Speaking to the media, he recently said:
I am very proud to play in this team and I am focused on doing my best. At the end of the season, it will be seen. Although it’s always nice to read that kind of message. You can’t help but smile when you read something like that, but we’ll see at the end of the season. Now I just want to do the best possible with Bologna.- Sam Beukema
Beukema has a contract with Bologna until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has an estimated market value of 18 million Euros. Real Madrid, meanwhile, has suffered multiple injuries in the defense this season with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and more having suffered injury setbacks. Raul Asencio has been promoted from the academy and Aurelien Tchouameni has often filled in the voids in the back. The team are expected to go after a new cenre-back and Beukema could be a great addition in limited budget.
Recommended
Copa del Rey Opponent Wants Surprising Real Madrid Player's Jersey After The Game
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Told to Be More Respectful to Reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Level
Bundesliga Giants Monitoring Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler [Report]