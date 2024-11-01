Three Clubs Reportedly Monitoring Vinicius Jr While $1 Billion Saudi Arabia Offer On The Table
Chelsea, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring Vinicius Jr.'s situation after the Brazilian forward opted against discussing a fresh contract with Real Madrid.
According to Relevo, those three European clubs are keeping close tabs on developments in case the 24-year-old becomes available for transfer. However, Real Madrid wouldn't likely sell to PSG due to Kylian Mbappe's ongoing legal case with this former club.
Vinicius' deal with Real Madrid expires in 2027, and Los Blancos want to improve it. However, the Brazil international is said to be in no hurry to discuss fresh terms.
Vinicius had hoped to use winning the Ballon d'Or as leverage to negotiate an improved contract, but he missed out on that prestigious award to Manchester City's Rodri. Vinicius and Real Madrid representatives boycotted the Ballon d'Or ceremony after discovering that the forward would not be winning the award.
Meanwhile, Vinicius also has a lucrative offer from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the table. The deal would be a five-year contract worth $1 billion. It's said that Saudi Arabia will not stop in their efforts to bring the superstar over to the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia hopes to lure Vinicius over to replace aging legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly being paid the same amount as the Brazilian has been offered. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr, is currently at the tail end of his career and will inevitably leave the country in the near future.
Despite the reports, Real Madrid is eager to retain Vinicius, who reportedly envisions playing for Los Blancos for the rest of his career. The club believes he is a "cornerstone of the project for many years to come." New talks about a possible new contract are "expected soon."
Recommended
Real Madrid Intensify Pursuit of €130 Million Rated Bundesliga Prodigy [Report]