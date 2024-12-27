When Does The 2025 January Transfer Window Open For Real Madrid And La Liga?
The winter transfer window may not see as much money spent as several seasons ago, but it is a chance for teams to strengthen their rosters to address injuries or struggling positions mid-season.
During the summer transfer window, La Liga spent the least of the big five European leagues ($578 million). It would not be surprising to see that be the case again, with Spanish clubs outside the big three not spending vast amounts on new players. Expect plenty of loan signings to help with teams' squads for the next six months.
When Does The 2025 January Transfer Window Open?
Different soccer leagues around the world have different opening dates for the January transfer window. The La Liga winter window opens on January 2.
When Does The 2025 January Transfer Window Close?
The winter transfer window opens for around a month, with all the top European leagues including La Liga closing on Monday, February 3.
What Moves Could Real Madrid Make During January?
There are conflicting reports on how active Real Madrid might be during the winter transfer window, with some suggesting they could splash the cash for the right player, while others say they will not be signing anyone until the summer. We will all wait to see if President Florentino Perez opens the wallet to bring in one or two players.
If Los Blancos are active, they will likely be looking at defenders, with injuries pushing the position's group to its limits. The emergence of young center-back Raul Asencio has helped, but the right-back position is an issue.
The club wants to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, but that will not happen until the summer. Will head coach Carlo Ancelotti bring in a player before then? Or will he wait it out until the summer?
Recommended
Real Madrid Transfer News: Miguel Gutierrez, Fran Garcia, Vitinha & More - December 27, 2024
Real Madrid Pull Out of Race to Sign Argentine Wonderkid
Real Madrid Make Stance Clear On Signing Virgil Van Dijk [Report]