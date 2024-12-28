List Of UEFA Champions League Winners: Where Does Real Madrid Rank?
The UEFA Champions League, previously known as the European Cup, is Europe's most elite club competition.
The annual tournament, which has been held every season since 1955/56, initially featured only the champions of the continent's top leagues. Over time, it has expanded to include more.
Since the competition's inception, 23 teams have won the trophy, including Real Madrid. Notably, Los Blancos claimed the inaugural prize. They were also the most recent winners after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.
Given the competition's long history, Real Madrid isn't the only team to have claimed the title numerous times. Clubs like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have also lifted the trophy on several occasions, cementing their status among Europe's most elite teams.
So where does Los Blancos stand as UCL champions? Real Madrid are ranked 1st, as they are the only team in history to have won the competition 15 times.
Full List of UEFA Champions League Winners
Club
TItles
Years
Real Madrid
15
1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024
AC Milan
7
1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007
Bayern Munich
6
1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020
Liverpool
6
1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019
Barcelona
5
1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Ajax
4
1971, 1972, 1973, 1995
Inter Milan
3
1964, 1965, 2010
Manchester United
3
1968, 1999, 2008
Juventus
2
1985, 1996
Benfica
2
1961, 1962
Chelsea
2
2012, 2021
Nottingham Forest
2
1979, 1980
Porto
1
1987, 2004
Borussia Dortmund
1
1997
Celtic
1
1967
Hamburg
1
1983
Steaua Bucharest
1
1986
Marseille
1
1993
Manchester City
1
2023
Feyenoord
1
1970
Aston Villa
1
1982
PSV Eindhoven
1
1988
Red Star Belgrade
1
1991
Real Madrid's 15 UEFA Champions League Triumphs
Real Madrid clinched their first European Cup in the inaugural competition held during the 1955/56 season. Los Blancos cemented their dominance by winning the trophy for four consecutive seasons thereafter.
They claimed the prize once more in 1966, but remarkably didn't lift the trophy again until 1998. The turn of the millennium saw Real Madrid win Europe's biggest club prize in 2000 and 2002. They then had to wait 12 years before winning the trophy again in 2014.
After that triumph, Los Blancos won the competition three consecutive times in 2016, 2017, and 2018. They clinched it again in 2022 before lifting the trophy for the 15th time in 2024. That 2024 triumph also marked a record-setting fifth Champions League title for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
