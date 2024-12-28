Real Madrid CF ON SI

List Of UEFA Champions League Winners: Where Does Real Madrid Rank?

Danny Wolstanholme

IMAGO / ANP

The UEFA Champions League, previously known as the European Cup, is Europe's most elite club competition.

The annual tournament, which has been held every season since 1955/56, initially featured only the champions of the continent's top leagues. Over time, it has expanded to include more.

Since the competition's inception, 23 teams have won the trophy, including Real Madrid. Notably, Los Blancos claimed the inaugural prize. They were also the most recent winners after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

Given the competition's long history, Real Madrid isn't the only team to have claimed the title numerous times. Clubs like AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have also lifted the trophy on several occasions, cementing their status among Europe's most elite teams.

So where does Los Blancos stand as UCL champions? Real Madrid are ranked 1st, as they are the only team in history to have won the competition 15 times.

Full List of UEFA Champions League Winners

Club

TItles

Years

Real Madrid

15

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024

AC Milan

7

1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

Bayern Munich

6

1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020

Liverpool

6

1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Barcelona

5

1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

Ajax

4

1971, 1972, 1973, 1995

Inter Milan

3

1964, 1965, 2010

Manchester United

3

1968, 1999, 2008

Juventus

2

1985, 1996

Benfica

2

1961, 1962

Chelsea

2

2012, 2021

Nottingham Forest

2

1979, 1980

Porto

1

1987, 2004

Borussia Dortmund

1

1997

Celtic

1

1967

Hamburg

1

1983

Steaua Bucharest

1

1986

Marseille

1

1993

Manchester City

1

2023

Feyenoord

1

1970

Aston Villa

1

1982

PSV Eindhoven

1

1988

Red Star Belgrade

1

1991

Real Madrid's 15 UEFA Champions League Triumphs

Real Madrid clinched their first European Cup in the inaugural competition held during the 1955/56 season. Los Blancos cemented their dominance by winning the trophy for four consecutive seasons thereafter.

They claimed the prize once more in 1966, but remarkably didn't lift the trophy again until 1998. The turn of the millennium saw Real Madrid win Europe's biggest club prize in 2000 and 2002. They then had to wait 12 years before winning the trophy again in 2014.

After that triumph, Los Blancos won the competition three consecutive times in 2016, 2017, and 2018. They clinched it again in 2022 before lifting the trophy for the 15th time in 2024. That 2024 triumph also marked a record-setting fifth Champions League title for Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Recommended

Real Madrid Trophies: List Of Achievements Across All Competitions

Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever

7 Real Madrid Stars Who Came Close But Never Won The Ballon d’Or

Published
Danny Wolstanholme
DANNY WOLSTANHOLME