Arkansas' Bri Ellis Named Softball America's Player of the Year
Bri Ellis continues to make a name for herself in the 2025 Softball Season. After being named a top-3 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year, she was named Player of the Year by Softball America on Monday.
Ellis has put up impressive numbers all year long. She is third in the nation in home runs with 26. Ellis has played in all 55 games for the Razorbacks scoring 64 runs on 58 hits and has added 72 RBIs as well.
She is the first player in Arkansas program history to be named player of the year by any major softball publication. Ellis is also the first ever SEC player to win the award since its inception in 2019.
Ellis is one of four Razorbacks to be recognized by Softball America. Robyn Herron was named Second-Team All-American. Ella McDowell and Peyton Burnham were selected for the Freshman All-American Team.
Arkansas will host the Fayetteville Super Regional as they take on Ole Miss. The first game is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPU, while game two will be on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
Here is a full list of the 2025 Softball America Awards.