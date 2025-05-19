Arkansas’ Bri Ellis Named Top 3 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
Arkansas' Brii Ellis was one of three players named a finalist for USA Softball National Player of the Year on Monday.
Ellis, along with Texas Tech's Nijaree Canady and Nebraska's Jordy Bahl make up the three player list.
Ellis has had an outstanding year for the Razorbacks. She has appeared in all 55 games, scoring 64 runs on 58 hits. Ellis has also added a program record 26 home runs, which ranks third in the NCAA, and 72 RBIs.
She leads the nation in on-base percentage (.642) and slugging percentage (1.142).
Ellis becomes the first player in Arkansas program history to be named a top-3 finalist for the award after becoming just the second player in program history to be named a top-10 finalist for the award, joining Danielle Gibson, who earned the honor in 2022.
This isn't the first honor of the season for the standout senior. Ellis was also named SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and All-SEC Defensive Team as well.
Ellis led the Razorbacks to their fourth Super Regional in school history by defeating Oklahoma State in the Fayetteville Regional. They will face Ole Miss for a chance at its first-ever trip to the Women's College World Series.
The Player of the Year award will be announced on May 27.