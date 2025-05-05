Arkansas Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Softball America’s Final Regular Season Rankings
The Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked No. 1. Let that sink in.
For the first time in program history, Arkansas has ascended to the top of Division I softball and is the last team ranked No. 1 by Softball America until after the Women's College World Series.
The Razorbacks climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after the Oklahoma Sooners dropped a series to Florida. The Sooners fell to No. 4 while the Gators came in at No. 7.
Texas A&M and Florida State are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively while Tennessee and Texas are No. 5 and No. 6.
Oregon, despite losing a game to Michigan State and almost dropping the series, finished the regular season as outright Big Ten champions and ranked No. 8.
Big 12 champion Texas Tech entered the top 10 at No. 9 and Clemson rounds it out at No. 10.
Dropping out of the rankings this week was Liberty and Virginia climbed back in at No. 25.
Here is what the entire Top 25 looks like:
1. Arkansas 38-11, (2)
2. Texas A&M 43-9 (6)
3. Florida State 44-8 (5)
4. Oklahoma 43-7 (1)
5. Tennessee 40-13 (3)
6. Texas 45-9 (7)
7. Florida 43-13 (8)
8. Oregon 47-6 (4)
9. Texas Tech 42-12 (10)
10. Clemson 47-9 (11)
11. UCLA 47-9 (9)
12. South Carolina 39-14 (14)
13. LSU 40-13 (12)
14. Arizona 43-10 (15)
15. Alabama 36-20 (13)
16. Stanford 38-10 (16)
17. Mississippi State 37-16 (19)
18. Ohio State 43-11-1 (17)
19. Nebraska 38-12 (21)
20. Virginia Tech 40-10 (18)
21. Ole Miss 35-16 (20)
22. Duke 37-15 (22)
23. GCU 43-6 (23)
24. FAU 43-9 (24)
25. Virginia 36-16 (NR)