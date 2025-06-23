Cal Softball: Head Coach Chelsea Spencer Resigns After 5 Seasons
After five seasons leading her alma mater, Cal head softball coach Chelsea Spencer has stepped down from the program, according to a press release from the university on Monday.
"We thank Chelsea for all of her contributions to Cal and wish her the best of luck for the future," Jim Knowlton, Cal's Director of Athletics, said.
During Spencer's five season in Berkeley, she compiled a record of 153-108-2 and reached three consecutive NCAA Regionals.
The first berth in 2023 snapped a five-year drought and the Bears ended up competing for a Super Regional berth, reaching the finals then and again in 2025.
Spencer played all four seasons for the Golden Bears, winning a national title in 2002. The Bears reached the title game two other times while she played and helped Cal to the 2005 Pac-10 championship.
Cal has named Jen Deering as the interim head coach and will begin a national search for a new head coach, immediately.