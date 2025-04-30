California Baptist Softball Coach Mike Smith Submits Resignation
Mike Smith submitted his resignation on Wednesday, according to an announcement from California Baptist University.
Smith's resignation is effective immediately.
"CBU remains committed to advancing our softball program," said Dr. Micah Parker, vice president for athletics. "Our team is focused on finishing the season strong. We look forward to our preparation for the transition to the Big West Conference in July 2026."
Smith had been placed on administrative leave in late March without a timeline for a return.
This was Smith's second stint as the head coach at CBU, which began in 2021. He previously led the Lancers to the 2009 NAIA national championship and is the program’s all-time wins leader.
Before arriving at CBU, Smith served as the head coach at Ole Miss and resigned after what the university described as a “non-financial, external audit” of the softball program. He led the Rebels to their only two NCAA Super Regional appearances during his five seasons in Oxford, Miss. (2015-19).
Smith first stint as the head coach of the CBU softball program was from 2004-2011. The Lancers won their conference championship and advanced to the postseason all eight years, and won 60 or more games in each of Smith’s final four seasons.
The veteran was also a head coach at Biola, UC Riverside (interim) and McNeese State.