Central Washington Softball, Head Coach Joe DiPietro Part Ways

Central Washington University has announced it is parting ways with head softball coach Joe DiPietro, signaling a new direction for the program.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Central Washington head softball coach Joe DiPietro coaches third base during a game.
Central Washington head softball coach Joe DiPietro coaches third base during a game. / Jacob Thompson/CWU Athletics

Central Washington University Director of Athletics Dr. Dennis Francois announed Wednesday that head softball coach Joe DiPietro would not be returning after the 2025 season.

The NCAA Division II program finished with a record of 6-32 and on a 10-game losing streak.

"It's been a very trying season for us," DiPietro said after the team's final game. "We got the opportunity to play a lot of freshmen and sophomores this season, with hopes that they would gain valuable game experiences. I believe this team will become very, very solid next year, and we are looking forward to it. My love and thanks to all six of our seniors for everything they've done for the team these past three to four years!"

DiPietro took over the Wildcats' softball program in November 2021. During his time at the helm, the Wildcats posted an overall record of 64-116, including a 35-61 mark in GNAC play.

"After a careful review of our softball program under Coach DiPietro's leadership, I came to the conclusion that it was time for a new voice," said Francois. "I want to thank Joe for his efforts over the past four seasons, and I wish him the very best in the future."

Francois also stated that a national search will be launched immediately to find DiPietro's replacement.

