Chrissy Schoonmaker Named Head Coach of Houston Softball
Houston has announced its new head softball coach.
Chrissy Schoonmaker becomes the third head coach in program history.
Previously, Schoonmaker spent the last four years as head coach at George Washington University. She had an overall record of 113-92 and a 56-46 record in Atlantic 10 play.
Schoonmaker has coached two A-10 Pitchers of the Year in her tenure, while also leading the conference in strikeout-to-walk ratio, strikeouts per seven innings, shutouts, and WHIP.
Coming to Houston is a homecoming for Schoonmaker. In 2014, she was apart of the Cougars staff that made it to the NCAA regionals. They had 33 wins and were given an at-large bid to the Waco Regional.
Before she started coaching, Schoonmaker played for five seasons at the University of South Carolina, where she was a four-year captain and a part of two NCAA tournament squads.
Schoonmaker is excited for the opportunity ahead.
"I am honored to join the University of Houston as the next leader of the softball program. I look forward to connecting with our remarkable student-athletes and developing them into champions both in the classroom and on the playing field," she said via press release.
"Houston is an incredible school with a rich tradition of competitive excellence. This university is special and offers opportunities to young people that are life changing. I look forward to making an impact on the lives of our student-athletes and building this program into a contender in both the Big 12 and on the national scene."