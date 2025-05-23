Softball On SI

Courtney Deifel Reveals During In-Game Interview That Arkansas Pitchers Had Food Poisoning

Maren Angus-Coombs

May 23, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Robyn Herron (11) pitches during the first inning against the Ole Miss Rebels in game 1 of the Super Regional at Bogle Park. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Robyn Herron got the start for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday afternoon for the team's Game 1 Super Regional matchup against Ole Miss but something was off.

Herron lasted only 2.0 innings.

During an in-game interview with the broadcast team during the fourth inning, Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel revealed that Herron and Payton Burnham were both dealing with a bout of food poisoning. Burnham had yet to appear in the game while Herron exited after allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Herron struggled to find the strike zone early and gave up a home run to Ole Miss slugger Aliyah Binford in the top of the first. Of the 47 pitches Herron tossed, only 27 of them were strikes.

By the top of the fifth inning, Ole Miss had a 9-5 lead and Arkansas had used four pitchers.

Burnham was not an option for Friday's game.

