ESPN’s Pat McAfee Amazed by NiJaree Canady’s WCWS Performance
NiJaree Canady's impressive performance in the WCWS has caught the attention of one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, Pat McAfee.
McAfee, who is an ESPN personality, raved about the Texas Tech pitcher during Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
The junior has pitched lights out all season and stepped it up even more in the WCWS. Canady has thrown 300 pitches throughout her three games in Oklahoma City. She is 32-5 overall and has a nation-leading 0.86 ERA.
Canady made history when she signed to play for Texas Tech, becoming the first-ever college softball player to ink a one-million-dollar NIL deal. Now that Golden Arm has led the Red Raiders to the WCWS finals for the first time in program history.
On The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee expressed his excitement for Canady and the sport of softball.
"People are making a million bucks and its electrifying," McAfee said.
McAfee wasn't the only one impressed by Canady's performance.
"She is an absolute dog," Ty Schmit. "She has thrown every single pitch in the College World Series for Texas Tech so far, and behold, they're in the championship series."
"If women's college softball is making a million dollars, I think that's good for sports, and she's lived up to it," McAfee added.