Florida's Taylor Shumaker Named Softball America's Freshman of the Year
Softball America released its 2025 season awards on Tuesday, and Florida's Taylor Shumaker earned Freshman of the Year honors after a stellar first season with the Gators.
Shumaker is hitting .387 on the season with a team high 70 runs on 74 hits. She has hit 21 home runs this year and added 83 RBIs to go along with an .817 slugging percentage. Shumaker is just three RBIs away from breaking the single-season school record and just one homer away from tying the single-season school record.
This isn't the only honor of the year for Shumaker. She was also named a Second Team All-American and to the All-Freshman Team as well.
Shumaker has had a breakout performance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She went 4-for-7 scoring six runs, added seven RBIs and blasted three home runs.
The Gators nabbed two of the six Softball America award winners with Shumaker and teammate Kendra Falby. Falby was named Defender of the Year as well as a First-Team All-American.
Florida will host Georgia in the Gainsville Super Regional. Game One is set for Friday at 11:00am ET on ESPN2 while Game Two will take place Saturday also at 11:00am ET.
