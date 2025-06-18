Former Northwestern Softball Player Makes Career Switch to Volleyball
A powerful right-handed pitcher and hitter from Northwestern’s softball program is making a career change, this time with a whole new sport. The Northwestern volleyball program announced on X that Lauren Curry would be joining the team in the fall.
Curry finished out her senior year with the softball team in 2025, appearing in five games and posting a .250 batting average.
Now as a grad student, she’ll finish out her time in Evanston with another sport she is incredibly familiar with. While juggling softball and volleyball at Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, Ohio, she led the varsity softball team as captain during her junior season and led the varsity volleyball team to a championship as captain during her senior year.
When recruited by softball head coach Kate Drohan, she had nothing but positive things to say about the amount of athleticism Curry carries.
“Lauren is a lengthy, right-handed power pitcher from a very athletic family who has both talent and drive,” Drohan said in the 2025 class signee announcement. “She is deceptive on the mound and will be a great addition to our pitching staff. We have worked with Lauren on several occasions, and her coachability and athleticism will elevate her game in every way."
At six foot tall, Curry was an outside hitter in high school, and with a strong pitching arm, she should make a great addition to the Wildcats’ roster.