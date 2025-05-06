Kennesaw State Will Not Renew Softball Head Coach Tripp MacKay’s Contract
Kennesaw State head softball coach Tripp MacKay will not have his contract renewed, according to an announcement from Director of Athletics Milton Overton on Monday.
MacKay spent seven seasons at the helm of the Owls and compiled a record of 145-198.
"Coach MacKay has made a significant impact on our softball program and KSU," said Overton. "We are grateful for his dedication and the contributions he made to Kennesaw State softball. He led the team to memorable achievements on and off the field over his seven years here. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."
The Owls reached new heights under MacKay, defeating Auburn 1-0 for the program's first NCAA Division I Regional victory in 2021.
"I want to thank Milton Overton for the opportunity to be a part of KSU Athletics and the softball program. I wish all the best to the softball program and its future," said MacKay.
KSU did not qualify for the Conference USA Tournament and begins a national search for its next head coach immediately.