Kennesaw State Will Not Renew Softball Head Coach Tripp MacKay’s Contract

Kennesaw State University Director of Athletics Milton Overton announced that head softball coach Tripp MacKay's contract will not be renewed, signaling a leadership change in the program.

KSU announced softball head coach Tripp MacKay would not have his contract renewed on Monday, May 5, 2025.
Kennesaw State head softball coach Tripp MacKay will not have his contract renewed, according to an announcement from Director of Athletics Milton Overton on Monday.

MacKay spent seven seasons at the helm of the Owls and compiled a record of 145-198.

"Coach MacKay has made a significant impact on our softball program and KSU," said Overton. "We are grateful for his dedication and the contributions he made to Kennesaw State softball. He led the team to memorable achievements on and off the field over his seven years here. We wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

The Owls reached new heights under MacKay, defeating Auburn 1-0 for the program's first NCAA Division I Regional victory in 2021.

"I want to thank Milton Overton for the opportunity to be a part of KSU Athletics and the softball program. I wish all the best to the softball program and its future," said MacKay. 

KSU did not qualify for the Conference USA Tournament and begins a national search for its next head coach immediately.

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

