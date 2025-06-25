Softball On SI

Liberty Softball’s Rachel Roupe Named C-USA Female Athlete of the Year

Nicole Reitz

Rachel Roupe has been named the 2024-25 Michael L. Silve Conference USA Female Athlete of the Year
Rachel Roupe has been named the 2024-25 Michael L. Silve Conference USA Female Athlete of the Year / Liberty Athletics

Liberty announced on Wednesday afternoon that star right fielder Rachel Roupe has been named the 2024-25 Michael L. Silve Conference USA (C-USA) Female Athlete of the Year, just the second athlete in school history to receive the honor.

Also being named the 2025 C-USA Player of the Year and a Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, Roupe topped off one incredible collegiate career with the Flames. She recorded 74 putouts, four assists, with just one error. 

She led the team with four outfield assists and dazzled at the plate with a .390 batting average with 19 doubles while setting new program records in single-season homers (23), RBI (73), and extra-base hits (43). 

Roupe made several highlight-worthy plays, including her postseason home run against Texas A&M that sent shockwaves through the college softball world. Her three-run blast broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning of the College Station Regional to push the Flames to a 6-5 victory over the No.1 Aggies. 

Though her collegiate days are over, her professional career is just getting started. Roupe joined the Florida Vibe, a professional fastpitch team based out of Bradenton, Florida, led by Liberty’s head coach, Dot Richardson. 

