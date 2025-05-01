NC State Softball Catcher Debuts in Softball America’s Position Power Rankings
The North Carolina State Wolfpack needed to find a power bat this winter and turned to the transfer portal to find it,
Hannah Church has been exactly what head coach Lindsay Leftwich needed and more.
Church has been incredible steady behind the plate for NC State this season and debuted in Softball America's in-season catcher rankings this week at No. 14.
After spending her first two seasons at Ohio State, Church has flourished in Raleigh. She is batting .331 and leads the team with a .757 slugging percentage, 112 total bases,19 home runs, and 53 RBIs. She is second with 49 hits.
Out of the 15 catchers, Church is second in home runs and tied for third in RBIs.
Within the ACC, Church is seventh in slugging, ninth in RBIs, and second in home runs.
During her time with the Buckeyes, Church appeared in 85 games and recorded 49 hits, 45 RBIs, 23 runs, 11 doubles, seven homers, and three triples. She had a career batting average of .246 and a .990 fielding percentage.
