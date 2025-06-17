NCAA Grants FAU Softball Pitcher Ainsley Lambert Fifth Year of Eligibility
After closing out her senior season with Florida Atlantic University, star closer Ainsley Lambert has been granted a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Lambert spent her freshman season making one appearance for Oregon State before she transferred to FAU for the remaining three years. Her fifth year with the Owls will be spent as a graduate student, according to FAU's 2026 roster, where she will continue building off her public safety administration and communication studies major.
Lambert returning to the pitching staff is a major win for the program. Coming off a regular season AAC title and a Women’s College World Series Regionals appearance, she led the NCAA in saves with 11 and tallied a 7-1 record with a 2.20 ERA to go with 55 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched.
She currently sits with a career 2.12 ERA, 22 wins, 234.2 innings pitched, and 192 strikeouts.