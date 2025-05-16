Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl Joins Elite Club with Home Run vs UConn
Jordy Bahl has been elite throughout her softball career but after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning against UCONN on Friday, the two-way star joined an elite club.
Bahl's blast was her 20th of the season.
The junior became just the fourth player in Division I history and first since Oklahoma State's Samantha Show in 2019 to hit 20 home runs and win 20 games in a single season.
Bahl was recently named a Top 10 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the third time in her career. She made list as a freshman and a sophomore with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022 and 2023.
The right-hander also became the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference's Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the same season.
Joining the 20/20 club is just another milestone for Bahl to achieve this season. She became the first Husker to record 15 doubles and 15 home runs in a single season and the sixth in program history to record 50-plus runs, hits and RBIs in a season.