NFCA Announces Finalist's for Freshman of the Year

NFCA Announces 3 Finalists for Freshman of the Year
Three finalists have been announced for the 2025 NFCA Freshman of the Year, including Oregon's Rylee McCoy, Florida's Taylor Shumaker, and Alabama's Audrey Vandagriff.
McCoy is the third Oregon player to receive the honor joining Jenna Lilley (2015) and Maggie Balint (2017). McCoy has had a breakout season for the Ducks batting .366 with 36 runs on 59 hits. She has added 58 RBIs and a team-best 19 home runs to go along with a .859 slugging percentage.
Shumaker becomes the fourth ever Gator joining Keagan Rothrock ( 2024), Kelly Barnhill (2016), and Amanda Lorenz (2016). Shumaker's numbers have been outstanding. The Softball America Freshman of the Year honoree is hitting .387 on the year adding 70 runs on 74 hits and 83 RBIs. Shumaker has blasted 21 home runs, which is one away from breaking the single-season record at Florida.
Vandagriff rounds out the three-player selection. She is the third Crimson Tide player to be named a top-3 finalist, along with Alexis Osoriro (2015) and Montana Fouts (2019). Vandagriff leads the team in batting average (.406), hits (69), runs (51), walks (37), and on-base percentage (.507).
The winner will be announced at a banquet right before the Women's College World Series on May 27.