NFL Superstar Shows Support for Texas Tech Softball, NiJaree Canady During Game 1 Win
The Texas Tech Red Raiders played in their first Super Regional in program history and at the center of their team is NiJaree Canady.
Canady also happens to have support from one of the NFL's biggest superstars.
Patrick Mahomes, who played football at Texas Tech, tuned into the Red Raiders' contest in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles on Thursday, posting about the game, Canady, and sharing other posts from the Texas Tech Softball account.
Before the Red Raiders took the field, there was speculation that Canady could struggle because of a blister on her throwing hand, but she put any doubt to rest and dominated the Seminoles.
In the circle, she pitched a complete game and held the home team to just two hits and one walk. She struck out four and only needed 79 pitches to get through 7.0 innings.
At the plate, she gave herself added insurance in the top of the seventh when she homered to right field. She finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI and a walk.
Alana Johnson also homered while Mihya Davis, Alexa Langeliers, and Hailey Toney each had two hits.
Florida State committed three errors in the game and used three pitchers. Ashtyn Danley got the start and gave up two runs in 3.1 innings. Julia Apsel allowed one hit in 1.1 innings and Annabelle Widra allowed one run on three hits across the final 2.1 innings.
Katie Dack and Shelby McKenzie had FSU's only hits.