Softball On SI

NiJaree Canady Repeats as Honda Sport Award Winner for Softball

Sarah Person

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady (24) throws a pitch in the first inning of the Women's College World Series championship game between Texas Tech and Texas at Devon Park, Friday, June, 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City.
Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady (24) throws a pitch in the first inning of the Women's College World Series championship game between Texas Tech and Texas at Devon Park, Friday, June, 6, 2025, in Oklahoma City. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The accolades keep on coming for NiJaree Canady as she was named the Honda Sport Winner in softball for the second consecutive year.

She led Texas Tech to its first WCWS appearance in school history, making it all the way to the championship series before falling to Texas. The Red Raiders also won the Big 12 regular season and conference titles for the first time.

Canady was first in the country in wins (34), second in ERA (1.11), and strikeouts (319), third in hits allowed (3.88), and fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.62)

She was also named a top-three finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year Award, as well as being named the top player of Softball America's Top-100 list.

Canady reflected on winning the award.

“Winning the Honda Award is an incredible honor that not only represents me, but also my teammates, coaches, and family,” said Canady. “I am so grateful to represent this sport!”

More News: NiJaree Canady Signs Second Seven-Figure NIL Deal with Texas Tech

More News: NiJaree Canady Shines, Texas Tech Softball Steals WCWS Win Against UCLA

More News: ESPN’s Pat McAfee Amazed by NiJaree Canady’s WCWS Performance

Published |Modified
Sarah Person
SARAH PERSON

Sarah Person was born and raised in Nebraska and has lived there her whole life. She is a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in sports media and broadcasting. She did everything during her time at UNL, including writing, anchoring, broadcasting, and photography. Sarah has had a lifelong passion for sports and is excited to continue that passion through her work for Softball on SI.

Home/College