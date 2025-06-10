NiJaree Canady Repeats as Honda Sport Award Winner for Softball
The accolades keep on coming for NiJaree Canady as she was named the Honda Sport Winner in softball for the second consecutive year.
She led Texas Tech to its first WCWS appearance in school history, making it all the way to the championship series before falling to Texas. The Red Raiders also won the Big 12 regular season and conference titles for the first time.
Canady was first in the country in wins (34), second in ERA (1.11), and strikeouts (319), third in hits allowed (3.88), and fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.62)
She was also named a top-three finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year Award, as well as being named the top player of Softball America's Top-100 list.
Canady reflected on winning the award.
“Winning the Honda Award is an incredible honor that not only represents me, but also my teammates, coaches, and family,” said Canady. “I am so grateful to represent this sport!”