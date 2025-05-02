Softball On SI

No. 6 Texas A&M’s Emiley Kennedy Shuts Down No. 3 Tennessee With One-Hit Masterpiece

No. 6 Texas A&M’s Emiley Kennedy delivered a dominant one-hit shutout to lead the Aggies to a statement upset over No. 3 Tennessee in a top-10 showdown.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy celebrates a call during a 1-0 win over Tennessee on May 1, 2025.
Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy celebrates a call during a 1-0 win over Tennessee on May 1, 2025. / Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics

Emiley Kennedy won the pitchers duel Thursday night to open No. 6 Texas A&M's final regular season series.

The Aggies, who are in the running for the Southeastern Conference title, kept their championship hopes alive with a 1-0 upset over the No. 3 Tennessee Lady Vols in Knoxville.

The game remained scoreless through six innings and in the top of the seventh, the Aggies pulled through when Kennedy Powell scored on a Koko Wooley double to give Texas A&M the lead and eventually, the win.

Powell initially reached on an error by Tennessee third baseman Taylor Pannell, who booted a ground ball and then overthrew first base, allowing Powell to reach second base.

The rest of the night belonged to Kennedy and Lady Vols flamethrower Karlyn Pickens.

Kennedy only allowed one hit and struck out 10. However, she did walk eight. Her counterpart, Pickens, allowed one unearned on six hits and three walks. She also struck out 10.

The loss for Tennessee and a win by Oklahoma at Florida, eliminated the Lady Vols from winning at least a share of the SEC regular season title. However, the Aggies are still alive in the race.

Tennessee have won the SEC regular season in each of the last two seasons.

Game 2 of the series between the Aggies and Lady Vols is set for Friday at at 5 p.m.

