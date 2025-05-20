Ohio State Named Coaching Staff of the Year by Softball America
When a new coach takes over a program it can sometimes take time to build up success. This was not the case for Ohio State's first-year head coach, Kirin Kumar.
Kumar alongside assistant coaches Matthew Guemmer and Courtney Viersta led the Buckeyes to an outstanding 45-14-1 overall record which is the most wins in a season since 2009.
Their historic season ended after a 5-0 loss to Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional Final on Sunday.
However, Ohio State put up impressive numbers in 2025. The Buckeyes were first in the nation in home runs (147), slugging percentage (.701), runs scored (495), walks (280), and runs per game (8.25). The 147 home runs were also a Big Ten and program record.
The Buckeyes were represented in Softball America's All-American honors as well. Sophomore catcher Jazmyn Burns was named second team All-American.
Burns played a key role in Ohio State's success this year. She had a 455 batting average and hit 25 home runs on the season, which is a Big Ten record, and added 72 RBIs.
Here is the full list of Softball America Award Winners and All-American honors.