Oklahoma State Softball Player Issues Statement After Season-Ending Loss in Regional Final
An Oklahoma State Softball Player has issued a statement following a season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament.
After falling to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional final, Oklahoma State's starting pitcher Ruby Meylan, has issued a statement.
"Cowgirl Nation, I want to thank you for everything," Meylan said. "You have taken me in from day one. When I first arrived in Stillwater, I was broken; day by day, this place has healed me."
Meylan came to Oklahoma State after spending two seasons at the University of Washington. She played a critical role in the Huskies' run to the 2023 Women's College World Series. Meylan went 27-17 with a 2.31 ERA, She added 343 strikeouts in 303.2 innings pitched across 76 appearances.
With the Cowgirls in 2025, Meylen cemented herself as the No.1 pitcher. She finished the season with a 21-10 overall record and a 1.81 ERA. Meylan pitched in 209 innings allowing 66 runs on 152 hits. She had 238 strikeouts and held her opponents to a .201 batting average.
" I can't thank God enough for allowing this program to be his plan for me," Meylan said. "This season has been challenging in so many ways, but every challenge has been worth it."
" I wouldn't change a single thing; I am so blessed to have gone to war with this group of girls and coaches, " she went to to say.
Oklahoma State wrapped up yet another impressive season finishing with a 35-20 overall record., but according to Meylan there is much more her and the Cowgirls want to accomplish,
"For the rest of my life, I promise to give Stillwater, Oklahoma State University, and Cowgirl softball everything I have. left in me, " Meylan said.
"We have some unfinished business."