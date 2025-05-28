Softball On SI

Oregon Football Legend Marcus Mariota Narrates Softball’s Electrifying Hype Video

Sarah Person

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota coaches for the Green Team as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon's run to the Women's College World Series has caught the attention of a Ducks football legend.

Marcus Mariota narrated the team's hype video ahead of the WCWS.

"Every Champion was once doubted, overlooked, underrated, counted out, " Mariota said in the video.

Mariota is one of the best players to come out of the football program. In his three seasons playing in Eugene, he led the Ducks to 36 wins and became the first player in school history to win the Heisman.

In 2014, Mariota led all quarterbacks nationally with a total QB ranking of 90.9. He ranked third among FBS quarterbacks with 4,454 passing yards on the season. Mariota was also second in the nation in passing touchdowns with 42.

"But belief is louder than doubt," he went on to say. "Built by those before us, strengthened by those beside us, carried on by those behind us."

After his Oregon career concluded, Mariota was drafted to the NFL. In 2015, he was the second overall pick, going to the Tennessee Titans. He spend four years with the Titans before having stints with the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

Mariota currently plays for the Washington Commanders. In 2024 he threw for 364 yards and added four touchdowns as the backup quarterback behind Jayden Daniels.

The video ends with an inspiring quote that will motivate the Ducks, hoping to take home their first-ever WCWS title

"When belief meets the moment, champions are made."

Oregon's first game will be on Thursday against UCLA at 9:30 PM ET

