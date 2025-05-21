Oregon's Lyndsey Grein Named Softball America's Most Improved Player of the Year
Softball America released their 2025 All-American Award winners on Monday, and Oregon's Lyndsey Grein was given the Most Improved Player of the Year honor.
Grein has been stellar in the circle for the Ducks this season. She currently holds a 2.15 ERA and a 28-2 overall record. Grein has pitched 163 innings and has allowed 60 runs on 107 hits. She has struck out 212 batters while only allowing 63 walks.
This isn't the only honor Grein has received. She was also named a top-10 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year. Grein was also a unanimous all-Big Ten First team selection
She is the fifth player in Oregon program history to be named a top-10 finalist for the award and the first since Cheridan Hawkins was nominated in 2015.
Grein's 28 wins on the year ranks second in the NCAA and her 48 appearances ranks third.
Grein is one of three Ducks to be recognized by Softball America joining Emma Cox who made the All-Freshman Team and Rylee McCoy, who was named Second Team All-American as well as making the All-Freshman Team.
Oregon will host Liberty in the Eugene Super Regional. Game 1 is set for Friday at 10 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU while Game 2 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Here is a full list of Softball America's Awards.