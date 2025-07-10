Oregon State Softball Adds Former Oregon Pitcher to Coaching Staff
Oregon State softball head coach Laura Berg has completed her coaching staff hires ahead of the 2026 season. After announcing Jenny Topping as the Beaver's first assistant coach, another addition has been made in Morgan Scott.
Scott comes to Corvallis after coaching at the College of Charlston for one season. She guided the pitchers to some of the best numbers in the Coastal Athletic Association. The Cougars ranked second in strikeouts (238), fourth in shutouts, and allowed the fewest earned runs (186) in the entire conference.
Before her coaching days, Scott played against the Beavers in college, spending two seasons at the University of Oregon. She was a two-time NFCA all-region selection and led the Ducks in wins (10 ) in 2024, and was named to the Pac-12 Second Team in her first year at Oregon.
Before Oregon, she spent three years at UNCG, where she was named Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year twice while also winning the league's Freshman of the Year honor in 2021. She finished as the Spartans all all-time strikeouts leader with 286 on her career.
Oregon State is coming off a 24-23 record this past season where they failed to reach the NCAA tournament.