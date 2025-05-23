OU Softball Emerges as New WCWS Favorite After Dominant Regional Run
After a dominant Regional performance where the Oklahoma Sooners outscored their opponents 31-3 over three games, OU has now become the favorite to win a fifth consecutive national championship.
It also helps that No. 1 Texas A&M was upset by unseeded Liberty.
According to BetMGM, the Sooners are a +100 favorite to win the Women's College World Series. Texas trails at +300, followed by Florida at +500.
The one team standing between OU and a trip to Oklahoma City is the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that beat the Sooners during the regular season. The Tide won the series 2-1 in Tuscaloosa but OU head coach Patty Gasso says her team is playing much better these days.
“(We’re playing) much better,” Gasso said on Wednesday. “I think we used that weekend to learn a lot and take away from that ways to be better. We have executed that.
“They responded really well afterwards. We've been on a roll since. I think we're playing our best softball right now.”
These two teams have a storied postseason history. Oklahoma eliminated Alabama from the 2019 WCWS, and the last time they met in Super Regionals was in 2015, when the Crimson Tide emerged victorious.
