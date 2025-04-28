Softball On SI

OU Softball Reclaims No. 1 Ranking in Softball America Top 25

OU Softball has returned to the top of the national rankings, reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the latest Softball America Top 25 poll.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oklahoma players celebrate beating Texas during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field in Norman. Okla., on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Oklahoma players celebrate beating Texas during an NCAA softball game between Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at Love’s Field in Norman. Okla., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After experimenting for several weeks with various top-ranked teams, the Oklahoma Sooners have reclaimed their throne.

Just one week ago, three teams were ranked No. 1 across three of the four major polls: Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas, but they all lost more than one game over the past seven days.

The one team that didn't lose was Oklahoma.

The Sooners swept Texas in Norman and mightt be peaking at just the right time.

Coming in at No. 2 is Arkansas. The Razorbacks won their fifth straight SEC series by knocking off Texas A&M in College Station. Texas Tech jumped into the top 10 after winning its series against Arizona State.

Other notable moves include Oregon jumping three spots to No. 4 and South Carolina falling four spots to No. 14.

Virginia dropped out of the poll completely and Liberty re-entered at No. 25.

Here is what the entire Top 25 looks like:

1. Oklahoma 42-5 (5)

2. Arkansas 36-10 (6)

3. Tennessee 39-11 (1)

4. Oregon 44-5 (7)

5. Florida State 42-7 (4)

6. Texas A&M 41-8 (2)

7. Texas 42-9 (3)

8. Florida 41-11 (8)

9. UCLA 44-7 (9)

10. Texas Tech 39-11 (11)

11. Clemson 41-12 (15)

12. LSU 38-11 (12)

13. Alabama 35-18 (14)

14. South Carolina 36-13 (10)

15. Arizona 40-10 (13)

16. Stanford 35-10 (16)

17. Ohio State 41-10-1 (17)

18. Virginia Tech 39-8 (18)

19. Mississippi State 35-15 (20)

20. Ole Miss 34-14 (19)

21. Nebraska 35-12 (22)

22. Duke 37-15 (21)

23. GCU 40-6 (24)

24. FAU 41-9 (25)

25. Liberty 41-10 (NR)

