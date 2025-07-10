Purdue Softball Adds Former All-Big 12 Honoree to Coaching Staff

Welcome to Purdue, @_NickyDawson 🤩



◼️ All-Big 12 honoree

◼️ 2017 WCWs Participant

◼️ Baylor All-Decade Team Member

◼️ Current Louisiana HS state record holder for hits,

runs scored, total bases, steals, and triples



📄 https://t.co/5KJvxJC48K#BoilerUp🚂 pic.twitter.com/RDsO0zBwxC