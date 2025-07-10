Purdue Softball Adds Former All-Big 12 Honoree to Coaching Staff
The Purdue Boilermakers have picked up a huge addition in the offseason, not on the roster, but on the coaching staff.
Former Baylor softball standout Nicky Dawson will be an assistant on the 2026 coaching staff.
Dawson had an excellent playing career at Baylor. She earned All-Big 12 honors as a second baseman for the Bears and finished her career with a .353 batting average and a .444 on-base percentage. Dawson hold the school record for triples.
Prior to Baylor, Dawson spent her freshman season at LSU, where she was a part of the Women's College World Series team.
She most recently served as the Director of Softball Development for Tencate Sports, which is the largest constructor and manufacturer of artificial surfaces in the sports world. She was the lead athlete for testing softball products.
At the same time, Dawson also helped Kurt Ainsworth, the CEO of Marucci Sports Softball, as a consultant, where she tested and developed new technologies.
Purdue head coach, Magali Frezzotti had nothing but high praise for Dawson.
"Nicky is a winner; She is a passionate and confident coach who complements our staff perfectly," she said in a press release. "I am looking forward to seeing the impact she has on our program, and especially how she elevates our infield and slappers."
Dawson, a Louisiana native, attended Parkview Baptist High School, where she was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year while setting the NFHS national record for career triples with 49. Dawson was also a consensus First-Team All-American, earning the prestigious NFCA Golden Shoe Award.